Nondas "Nonnie" Stinnett, 69, of Simpsonville, KY, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on September 11, 1950 to the late Wendall and Goldia Hodges.
Nonnie was an amazing Momma and Mamaw-Nana. She loved showing off pictures of her family to anyone that was willing to look. Nonnie enjoyed traveling to Hancock County where she would share in the traditions of canning, making pecan pies, and making her mom's strawberry jelly. She looked forward to her lunch dates with her dear friends. She was a fan of NASCAR even actually attending races a couple of times. Nonnie had a blatantly honest sense of humor and had of way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She will be missed beyond measure by all those that loved her.
Survived by her husband, David Stinnett; children Darrell Hurst (Wanda), Shelley Stephens (Jay), Lee Hurst, Tonya Hurst, Kevin Hurst (Sue), Todd Hurst (Jamie), Ashley Wynn (Tessa); her beloved dog JACKSON; 2 step children; 18 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings Caroline Gibbs (Randy), Shelia Wilson (Larry), Joey Hodges (Bonnie) along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In compliance with health and safety directives, a Celebration of Life for Mrs. Stinnett will be held at a later date. Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care. Nonnie's family has requested that memorial donations be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020