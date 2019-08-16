Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Calico. View Sign Service Information Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home 328 West Main St. Richmond , KY 40475 (859)-623-0822 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Brandenburg Calico, 93, of Berea, the widow of Thurman E. Calico, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019, at The Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.



Mrs. Calico was born on June 6, 1926, in Bland County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clay and Lucy Creech Brandenburg. She was a homemaker and was a retired secretary to the Superintendent of The Berea Community School System. Mrs. Calico was a member of The Berea Baptist Church where she had been a member of the Philathia Sunday School Class. In addition she was a member of the Silver Creek Homemakers and was a former member of the Berea Woman's Club.



Survivors include her daughter: Patty Calico Davis (Jim) of Berea; her son: Paul B. Calico (Ann) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandchildren: Austin Calico (Leslie) of Ashland, KY and Molly Sergent (Jon) of Florence, KY; four great-grandchildren: Avalon, Etta and Royse Calico and Jack Sergent.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Calico was preceded in death by a brother: Albert Brandenburg and a sister Lillian Brandenburg Havens.



Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Berea Baptist Church, 310 Chestnut Street, with Rev. Kevin Slemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday at the church.



Serving as pallbearers are: Austin Calico, Jon Sergent, Larry Harrison, Bill Patton, Doug Shirley and Steven Bugg.



Memorial Contributions may be made to The Berea Baptist Church, 310 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40403.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Arcadian Cove and The Compassionate Care Center, for the love and kindness that has been shown to Mrs. Calico.



