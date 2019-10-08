Norma "Judy" Hargrove Heidal, 87, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home.
She was a native of Black Oak, Arkansas, and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. After meeting her husband, Ron, she was active in Scouting where her work earned her The Silver Beaver in 1976.
She was a homemaker and owner of Judyâ€™s Bookshelf in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in rest by her husband of 40 years, and is survived by her two sons, Christopher W. Heidal of Shelbyville and Charles E. Heidal (Rita) of Wylie, Texas and her two granddaughters, Christie and Brandy Parker.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, #104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 4, 2019