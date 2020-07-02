1/1
Norman Johnson
Norman Leonard Johnson, 88, died peacefully on June 26, 2020 at The Lantern in Frankfort, KY. Born in Williams, Iowa he learned to fly in the Army Air Corps and was retired as a Captain for TWA. He received his fifty year Master Mason award in 2007 and had been a member of many organizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents Viola and Calvin Johnson, brother, Warren Johnson and sister JoAnn Kennedy. Survivors include his wife Greer Johnson, Shelbyville; his children Charles Johnson, Robyn Farnsworth and Eric Schuler, dear grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-5858
