1/1
Norman Smitha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Gene Smitha, 66, of Shelbyville passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Louisville.
Norman was a barn and fence builder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ray and Margaret Nethery Smitha and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his daughters, April Smitha, Louisville; Cassie Smitha, Mt. Eden; brothers, Obie Smitha and Jackie Smitha both of Shelbyville; grandsons, Tyler Smitha, Jackson Rhoades and granddaughter, Maggie Whitehouse.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Wednesday, September 23rd at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved