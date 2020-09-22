Norman Smitha

Norman Gene Smitha, 66, of Shelbyville passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Louisville.
Norman was a barn and fence builder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ray and Margaret Nethery Smitha and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his daughters, April Smitha, Louisville; Cassie Smitha, Mt. Eden; brothers, Obie Smitha and Jackie Smitha both of Shelbyville; grandsons, Tyler Smitha, Jackson Rhoades and granddaughter, Maggie Whitehouse.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Wednesday, September 23rd at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.