Novella Marsee, age 84 of Pleasureville passed away Friday January 3, 2020 in Shelbyville.
She grew up in the Cropper area and was a member of Cropper Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Ronald Stephen Marsee; her brothers, Austin, Kenneth, and Buddy Yount.
Her survivors include: her sons, Allen Marsee, Pleasureville, KY and Dennis Marsee, Simpsonville, KY; her grandsons, Timothy and Aaron Marsee; her great granddaughters, Vera and Violet Marsee; her brothers, Gary Yount (Marcella), Cropper, KY and Leo Yount (Rhelda), Louisville, KY; a sister, Julia Phillips (Allen), Shelbyville, KY.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Bagdad Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. â€" 8:00 p.m. Monday January 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy: 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020