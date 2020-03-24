Pamela Sue Bergen, 65, loving wife to Hubert Bergen, passed away at home, after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy and COPD, on Saturday March 21, 2020. She was born to the late Kenneth and Floella (Smith) Dukes in Louisville on February 15, 1955. She is also preceded in death by five brothers and sisters. Pam retired from General Electric. Besides her husband of 28 years she is survived by children Melissa Burden (James), Jerry Swartz (Brandy) along with her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Olsen, Seth Burden, Jason Burden and Jacob Swartz. The services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to , 909 Lily Creek Road, Suite 201, Louisville, KY 40243 (502 456 1440) or MDA.org
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020