Pamela Montgomery, 69, of Shelbyville, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Louisville. She was a native of West Virginia and had been a registered nurse. For the first part of her career, she had worked in obstetrics for the Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville. In recent years, she worked for the North Central Health Department based in Shelbyville. She was a member of the Shelbyville First Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and cookingâ€"but mostly, she loved being a grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross "Jake" Cline and Pearl Mae Cline; and her daughter, Heather Renee Montgomery Mackey. She is survived by her husband, Dwain Montgomery of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Lauren Elise Mackey and Jacob William Mackey, both of Simpsonville; her sister, Carmella Fran Robinson of Fredericksburg, VA; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Shelbyville First Baptist Church with Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will be 2:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons International or the Shelbyville First Baptist Church/Complete the Journey.

