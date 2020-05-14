Patricia Diane Collins, 64, of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Shelbyville.



She was employed with Kentucky State Government for over 37 years. She loved spending time with her family, loved University of Kentucky basketball and going to the boat.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Edna Downey and her sister, Patsy Hall.



She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Nicole Frazier (Seth) of Shelbyville; her son and daughter in law, Jason Collins (Maree) of Shelbyville; her 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Cadence and Kennedy Collins; her niece, Kim LaFollette (Robby); her great nephew, Brayden LaFollette; her great niece, Hailey LaFollette and her nephew, Corie Hall.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Patricia Diane Collins. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.



Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.



Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

