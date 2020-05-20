Patricia Kay "Boo" Mills, age 53, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
She loved to garden and loved to swim. She loved horses and especially loved her sporty cars.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lester Mills and Clara Ethel Mills; and her brother, Donald Lester Mills.
She is survived by her daughter, Dallas Burgin of Shelbyville; her son, Derek Tipton of Bagdad; her grandchildren, Jayda Cardwell, Kamari Shropshire, Derek Riley Tipton, Audrey Tipton, and Kensley Tipton; her sister, Peggie Chandler; and her brothers, Raymond Mills and Danny Gayle Mills.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020