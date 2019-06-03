Patricia Preston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Preston.
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Logsdon Preston, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Thelma Lee Logsdon; son, Barry Lee King; and brother, Frank Parks.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel Preston; son, Gregory Scott Poole (Yvonne); step children, Shawn and Lisa Preston; and brothers, David Logsdon and George Logsdon (Mimi).

Funeral services were June 4, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial was at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 3 to June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.