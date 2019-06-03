Patricia Logsdon Preston, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Thelma Lee Logsdon; son, Barry Lee King; and brother, Frank Parks.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Preston; son, Gregory Scott Poole (Yvonne); step children, Shawn and Lisa Preston; and brothers, David Logsdon and George Logsdon (Mimi).
Funeral services were June 4, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial was at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 3 to June 5, 2019