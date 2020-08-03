Patricia "Pat" Ann Thomas, 65, Shelbyville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at University of Louisville – Jewish Hospital in Louisville following an illness.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Thomas and Eva Catherine Shouse Thomas.
In addition to her parents, one daughter, Melissa Thomas, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Byromme Mathor'ris Thomas (Mary Thompson) and Rochellia "Rocky" Thomas, both of Shelbyville; siblings, Max Thomas (Cathy) of Frankfort, June Williams, Debbie Thomas, Paul Thomas and Darran Thomas (Donna), all of Shelbyville and Linda Thomas of Louisville.
Funeral services were Aug. 4, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. delivered the eulogy, and Rev. Ronald Walker officiated. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery.
