1/
Patricia "Pat" Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Ann Thomas, 65, Shelbyville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at University of Louisville – Jewish Hospital in Louisville following an illness.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Thomas and Eva Catherine Shouse Thomas.
In addition to her parents, one daughter, Melissa Thomas, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Byromme Mathor'ris Thomas (Mary Thompson) and Rochellia "Rocky" Thomas, both of Shelbyville; siblings, Max Thomas (Cathy) of Frankfort, June Williams, Debbie Thomas, Paul Thomas and Darran Thomas (Donna), all of Shelbyville and Linda Thomas of Louisville.
Funeral services were Aug. 4, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. delivered the eulogy, and Rev. Ronald Walker officiated. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Service
01:00 PM
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
1144-C Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40066-0926
502-647-3750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved