Patsy Drury Slucher left this world on Oct.18,2019 at her home near Graefenburg after an extended period of ill health. Born January 19, 1951 in Todd's Point, she was preceded in death by her parents Gaither "Sonny" Drury and Eva "Tootie" McDonald Drury and nephew Bobby Mays. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Don, daughters Dawn (John) Casper; Dr. Tanya (David) Long; son Derek ( Brittany) Slucher; sisters Connie (Lester) Mays, Deborah (Wayne) Boatman; brothers Larry (Penny) Drury, Dale (Carol) Drury; grandsons Patrick ( Alyssa) Casper and Austin, Alex, and Conner Long.
Thanks to Hosparus of Louisville for their assistance over the last few months. We also wish to thank two special ladies, caregivers Carolyn Waford and Robin Breeden.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Bagdad Cemetery with interment immediately following. Rev. Glen Walker officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery, c/o of Marlene Terrell, 5298 Lagrange Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Le Compte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home handled the arrangements. You may leave your condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019