Taylorsville- Paul Stewart Jeffiers, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Jeffiers.
He served in the US Army Reserves as a tank instructor for eight years, two of which were active duty.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, June (Ragan) Jeffiers; and daughter, Veronica (Richard) Crouch of Taylorsville;
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Taylorsville United Methodist Church with the Reverend Charley Hatfield and Reverend Timo Karvonen officiating.
Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taylorsville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019