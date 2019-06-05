Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul McGowan. View Sign Service Information Sholar Funeral Home 5710 Castle Highway Pleasureville , KY 40057 (502)-878-2521 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Mason McGowan left his earthly home for his eternal home in Heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Masonic Home Shelbyville KY. Paul was preceded in death by his parents William H "Willie" McGowan and Amy Linville Thomas McGowan, one brother, Lowell McGowan and one sister, Eileen McGowan Stivers. Paul was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Lynn McGowan, three wives, Louise Catlett McGowan Brumett, Dorothy Winters McGowan and Etolia "Toni" Stewart McGowan.



Left to honor him are one son, Gary McGowan, his beloved daughter in law and caretaker , Edith McGowan both from Shelbyville, KY, one brother Don McGowan from Pleasureville, KY, one Sister, Marilyn "Mickey" Sewell from New Castle, KY, two grandsons, Gary McGowan, Jr. and his fiance, Candice Wolfe of Shelbyville, KY and Paul McGowan of Louisville, KY three great grandchildren, Kali Bowie, Jaxon McGowan, and Taylor McGowan as well as his best friend, Lyle Sharp of Simpsonville, KY, who was more of a brother than a friend and who was always beside him through it all.



In his earlier years Paul was very active in the Loyal Order of the Moose-Shelbyville, KY and remained a lifetime member until his death. Paul was an avid race car fan as well as a diehard UK Wildcat fan. When his last wife "Toni" was still living they both loved to travel when their health allowed it. Additionally, Paul retired from Roll Forming after 32 years.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sholar Funeral Home in Pleasureville, KY.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the services being held at 1 p.m. Thursday with Bro. Steve Boyd officiating.



Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Boyd officiating.



In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts can be sent to Simpsonville Baptist Church's Building Fund.

