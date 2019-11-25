Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Reese. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Reese, 96, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence in Shelbyville. He was born September 20, 1923 and was married to Dola Mae Cox on December 7, 1962 at the Centenary United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bill Hisle.



In his early years, he was a tobacco and dairy farmer and owner/operator for a gasoline-hauling service. He worked 8 years for Southern Tank Lines and 23 years for Leggett & Platt as a long-distance driver hauling furniture. He also worked for 13 years for Chrysler of Shelbyville picking up and delivering new vehicles, licenses and suppliesâ€"retiring in 2008. He had been an antique dealer since 1968. He was a member of the Pigeon Fork Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Nellie Stratton Reese; two brothers, William Chester Reese and Charles Leonard Reese; two sons, James Richard Reese and Donald Ray Reese; two granddaughters, Raynelle and Kimberly; and a grandson, Donald Richard. He is survived by his wife, Dola, of 57 years; his sons, Ralph Reese (Debbie) and Roger Reese (Pat); his daughters, Betty Reese (Larry Wilson), Karen Perez (Francisco) and Beverly Sampson; his grandchildren, Laura, Matthew, James Cecil, Paul Lewis, Michael, Tara, Clark, Hope, Priscilla, Christy, Jessica, and Lee; and his great grandchildren, Brook, Brittany, Jimmy, Wesley, Devon, Leah, Katie, Afton, Anna, Collin, Madison, Gabriel, Riley, Aubrey, Samantha, McKensie, Moriah, Grayson, Nicholas, Dakota, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Colton, and Landon; and his great great grandchildren, Sophie, Erin, Atticus Ace, Atlas Abel, Grayson, and Gavin.



Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Pastor Vance Willett officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to one's .

