Paulette Tracy, 77, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Muriel and Bess Hutchison.

She is survived by her sister, Denise Armstrong; her aunt, Ruth Parks; and her cousins, Hubert Pollett, Larry Woods, and Rusty and Robin Parks.

Visitation was Sept. 13, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society.

