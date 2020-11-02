1/1
Pauline Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Robinson Martin, 98, of Frankfort, died Saturday at her daughter's home in Shelbyville. A native of Lawrenceburg, Pauline was a retired clerk for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Pauline enjoyed listening to music and looked forward to her visits to the Senior Citizen Center.
She was the daughter of the late Sara Myrtle Smith and E.R. Robinson and was preceded in death by husband Roger Martin, daughter Pam Hale, sister Juanita Wade and brother E.R. Robinson, Jr.
Survivors include her son Ronnie (Carol) Martin, Frankfort and daughter, Faye (Ken) Hyde, Shelbyville; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-5858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved