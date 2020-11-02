Pauline Robinson Martin, 98, of Frankfort, died Saturday at her daughter's home in Shelbyville. A native of Lawrenceburg, Pauline was a retired clerk for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Pauline enjoyed listening to music and looked forward to her visits to the Senior Citizen Center.
She was the daughter of the late Sara Myrtle Smith and E.R. Robinson and was preceded in death by husband Roger Martin, daughter Pam Hale, sister Juanita Wade and brother E.R. Robinson, Jr.
Survivors include her son Ronnie (Carol) Martin, Frankfort and daughter, Faye (Ken) Hyde, Shelbyville; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.