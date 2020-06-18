Pauline Waters

SHELBYVILLE- Pauline Clark Walters, 92, of Shelbyville, died on Wednesday, the 10th day of June, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Shelbyville. Born in Whitley City, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Flonnie Sumner Clark, and the widow of John C. Walters. She was an active member of the Saint James Episcopal Church. A homemaker, she at one time operated a private kindergarten. She was also employed at a variety of places including, the Marcardin Inn Bed and Breakfast, the old Smith-McKenney Drug Store, and Jerry Heston Hairdressing. A member of the book club at the Shelby County Library, she enjoyed reading, gardening, and volunteering at Southside Elementary School.
Devoted to her family, she is survived by her children, Mark Walters and his wife, Terry, of Merritt Island, Florida, Mary Wolford and her husband, John, of Louisville, Melinda Walters of Louisville, Matthew Walters and his wife, Sharon, of Shelbyville, and Margaret Heston and her husband, Jerry, of Louisville; her sister, Lynne Owens of Paducah; her nephews, Jason and Patrick; her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted at 12:30 P.M. on the 20th day of June at the Kingdom House of Shelbyville, with Duanne Puckett officiating.
A private committal service will be conducted at the Bellevue Cemetery in Danville, Kentucky, with Reverend Jerry Cappel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M., until 12:15 P.M., Saturday, 20 June 2020, at the Kingdom House. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Saint James Episcopal Church, Post Office Box 166, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.