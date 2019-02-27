Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Murphy. View Sign

Peggy Jo Murphy, 58, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville. She was a native of Shelbyville and was employed by the Kentucky WMU as the Kentucky Changers Coordinator. She formerly had been a youth minister at Bethlehem Baptist Church and Bagdad Baptist Church for many years. She currently was a member of Christ Community Church. She loved being involved in a weekly Bible study. She enjoyed doing anything that was family-oriented and particularly liked fishing, gardening, sewing, and cooking.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawn Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Murphy of Shelbyville; her daughter, Crystal Murphy of Shelbyville; her son, Michael J. Murphy of Shelby County; her sisters, Barbie Williams of Shelbyville, Teri Nethery (Gary) of Mt. Eden, and Dana Murphy of Shelby County; her brother, Glen Murphy (Teresa) of Mt. Eden; her step-brother, Gary Nethery of Louisville; and her grandchildren, Hailey Wood (Joseph Newman) of New Castle, Kristen Wood of Shelbyville, Chloe Wood of Shelbyville, Neal Wood of Shelbyville, Madison Murphy of Shelbyville, Serra Murphy of Mt. Eden, and Trenton Murphy of Mt. Eden.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Bagdad Baptist Church, with Rev. Kyle Wiley officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the funeral home, in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Burial Will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Changers 13420 Eastpoint Center Dr., Louisville, Kentucky 40223-4160

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019

