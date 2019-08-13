Peggy A. Thompson, 69, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville. She was a native of Frankfort and was a retired administrative assistant for the City of Shelbyville. She enjoyed attending Bible studies locally. She also enjoyed spending time flower gardening, sewing, and antique collecting from yard sales and auctions. She was also known to be a pet lover, but her real passion was spoiling her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ruby Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Fulkerson (Troy) of Shelbyville; her son, Brian Roach (Heather) of Georgetown; her sister, Judy Mitchell of Frankfort; her brother, Billy Mitchell of Frankfort; and her six grandchildren, Connor Fulkerson of Lexington, Rachel Fulkerson of Orlando, FL, Lauren "Danny" Fulkerson of Shelbyville, Kayla Roach of Georgetown, Tyler Roach of Georgetown, and Cameron Roach of Georgetown.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Boyd officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home as well as 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or the Shelby County Humane Society.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019