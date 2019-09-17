Graveside services for Peggy J. Vannatta, 89, of Frankfort, will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Pastor John Sutphin will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home in Frankfort.
Peggy died Friday evening at Heritage Hall at Signature Healthcare in Lawrenceburg. A native of Gratz, KY, Peggy worked as bookkeeper for Long Buick, and also as a Medicaid Specialist for the State. She was a member of First Christian Church in Shelbyville.
Daughter of the late Silas and Willie Hundley, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Vannatta; and son, Bobby Vannatta. She is survived by her cousin, Fran Floyd, of Frankfort, and her nieces. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019