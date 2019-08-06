Perry Neel Hammonds, 67, of Frankfort died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in Frankfort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Perry and Sarah Ruth Hammonds.
He is survived by his brother, Louis Smith Hammonds (Janet), and sister, Ruth Ann Hammonds, both of Frankfort.
A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Graefenburg Baptist Church. Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Frankfort L.I.F.E. House for Animal Rescue, 14 Fido Ct., Frankfort, 40601 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, 40601.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019