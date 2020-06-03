Philip M. "Mike" Osborne, 76, formerly of Shelbyville IN, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Taylorsville, KY. He was born in Shelbyville, IN, the son of the late Ralph and Virginia (Young) Osborne and attended Shelbyville High School.
Mr. Osborne was self-employed and owned and operated Mike Osborne Signs in Shelbyville, IN before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, FL and later relocating to Shelbyville, KY and Taylorsville, KY.
Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra K. (Hoyt) Osborne; his son, Ryan S. Osborne (Julie); his daughter, Buffy C. Osborne; his brother, David Osborne (Janet); his sister, Nancy Meal; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Nell Conrad and his brother, Jon Osborne.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Shelbyville, IN when conditions permit.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be scattered at Cave Hill Cemetery Memorial Scattering Gardens in Louisville, KY at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 3, 2020.