Phyllis Maxine Fox, 86 of Frankfort went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home in Frankfort, Kentucky. Born in Emporia Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Max and Faye Atkinson. After living in Kansas for 14 years, the family moved to Grandview, Washington. She graduated high school and attended business school.



Phyllis married John L. Blackstock of Grandview, Washington. They moved to Southern California, where she worked as a homemaker, lovingly raising her four children.



After the death of her husband, she later remarried Robert Fox and soon moved to Grandview, Washington to care for her father.



Phyllis and Robert owned a lawn care business in Washington until Robertâ€™s death in 2002. She then moved to Illinois briefly with her son, before locating in Shelbyville, Kentucky to be close to her daughters, Pam living in Shelbyville, Kentucky and Brenda, living in Kennesaw, Georgia. She lived her last year in Frankfort, Kentucky, where her granddaughter, Heather Keith and family, took care of her.



In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening and scrapbooking. She had crocheted blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including two great-grandchildren expected later this year.



She was very active in her church throughout the years. She was a member of the Christian Church for 40 years and had been a member of the Baptist Church for the last 30 years. She had previously served as a greeter and sung in the choir for many years. She was currently a member of the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville, where she participated in the Young at Heart Group and was a member of Bob Hill's Sunday School class.



In addition to her parents, her husbands, John L. Blackstock and Robert Fox and one daughter, Shari Blackstock Hamilton, preceded her in death.



Survivors include one son, Ron Blackstock of Arizona; two daughters, Pam Makowski and her husband, Dan, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and Brenda Raff and her husband, Roger, of Acworth, Georgia; one sister, Arlene Kruger of Yakima, Washington; one additional son-in-law, Rex Hamilton, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and her devoted companion, Tom Schweitzer of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

