Phyllis Thomas
Phyllis Overall Thomas, 77, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital.
A native of Wilsonville in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Coleman Overall, Sr. and Mary Josephine King Overall. She was a graduate of Lincoln Institute.
In addition to her parents, six siblings, Sarah Ann Washington, Marie "Rita" Loving, Margaret Walker, Dalphine Todd, Ora Lee Washington and James Overall, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Gilbert S. Thomas of Shelbyville; sons, Jerome Gilbert Thomas and Edwin Coleman Thomas (Betty) of Shelbyville; daughters, Jeanetta Louise Stone and Erica Michelle Thomas of Shelbyville; sister, Lina Mae Birdine of Louisville; and brother, Roscoe Coleman Overall, Jr. of Simpsonville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Thomas will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
