Phyllis Jean Sherrard Wertenberger, 86, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home following an illness. A native of Berkeley Springs, WV, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Lillie Catlett Sherrard. She received an Associates' degree and became the first female police officer in the City of Amherst, OH, where she served for ten years. She became a homemaker following the birth of her children. She and her beloved husband of 33 years, the late Willard Earl Wertenberger, enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Timber Ridge Twirlers in Berkeley Springs. She also enjoyed reading, tending her flowers and gardens and spending time with her family. She joined Grace United Methodist Church in Vermillion, OH as a child and later moved her membership to Union Chapel Methodist Church in Berkeley Heights.



In addition to her parents and husband, one daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Ann Wertenberger Shea and six siblings preceded her in death.



Survivors include her daughter and Jenny's twin, Jacqueline K. Wertenberger Patterson (James) of Suwanee, GA; her son, Bill Wertenberger of Shelbyville; four sisters, Frances Christy and Jane Molnar, both of Stow, OH, Brenda Cobb (Cliff) of Berlin Heights, OH and Cindy Stotler (Bud) of Berkeley Springs, WV; two brothers, David Sherrard (Sherry) of Norwalk, OH and Edward Sherrard (Sue) of Berkeley Springs, WV; three grandchildren, Ryan Shea (Sarah) of Louisville and Alexandra and Trey Patterson of Suwanee, GA; one great-granddaughter, Athena Shea of Louisville and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held in Berkeley Springs, WV later where her cremated remains will be privately interred with her husband and daughter.



