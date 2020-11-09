SHELBYVILLE-Ralph Gene Dunbar, Sr., 86, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, the 7th day of November, 2020, in Louisville. Born in Russell County, he was the son of the late Elbert Roe and Ella Bernard Dunbar. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. A military veteran, he served in the United States Army stationed in Texas during the Korean War. He retired as a loan officer from GMAC, and he was a member of the Springdale Presbyterian Church in Louisville. Walking and reading were his favorite activities. An active volunteer with the Serenity Center, he was also a member of Friends of the Shelby County Library.
His survivors include his daughters, Conner Dunbar Rogers and her husband, Jimmy, of Lexington, South Carolina, and Jennifer Katherine Dunbar of Louisville; his son, Ralph G. Dunbar, Jr., and his wife, Melissa, of Mount Eden; his sister, Toots Baldock, of Ashland; and his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Serenity Center, 98 Seventh Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.