TAYLORSVILLE -Ralph S. McDavitt, 98, of Taylorsville, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.
A native of Spencer County, he was the son of the late George Allen and Margie Ray Sweeney McDavitt and the widower of Frances Louise "Tootsie" McKinley McDavitt.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his son, Wayne McDavitt of Taylorsville; daughters, Margie Jones (David), and Beverly Stinnett (Keith), all of Taylorsville; and sister, Wanda McClain of Washburn, Wisc..
A memorial service celebrating the life of Ralph McDavitt will be held at a later date.
Interment in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville 40071. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020