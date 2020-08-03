1/
Ralph Walls
SHELBYVILLE- Ralph Thomas Walls, 62, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at New Castle Nursing and Rehab Center in New Castle.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Prentice Benjamin and Alberta Case Walls.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Walls.
He is survived by his sisters, Margaret McKee (Paul) of Pleasureville, and Linda Coulter (Sammy) of Shelbyville; brothers, James Walls (Betty) of Shelbyville, William Walls (Margaret) of Fisherville, and Rev. Roy Walls (Lois) of Bardstown.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Mark Walls officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Ky., 40202, or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
