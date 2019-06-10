Randolph "Randy" James Reeves, 62, of LaGrange passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Randy was born to James and Carole Wells Reeves on Dec. 13, 1956 in Winter Haven, Fla.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Carole Jones, and brother; Daryl Thadd Reeves.
He is survived by his sons Alexander Michael Reeves (Lauren Hull) and John Randolph Reeves; sister Kim Jones Lucy (Perry); father James Reeves; step-father Donald Jones (Linda) and former wife Marianne Crissy.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Fern Creek Sportsman's Club on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3-8pm to share all of the happiness and fond memories we all have of Randy.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to https://mobro.co/InMemoryofRandolphJamesReeves?mc=1
Published in The Sentinel-News on June 7, 2019