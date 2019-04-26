Rebecca Gergely Akin, of Shelbyville, KY. passed away suddenly on April 18, 2019. Becky was born in Lexington, Ky. on March 12, 1963.



She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin "Sonny" Gergely. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Akin, her mother, Phyllis Carnahan Aird, her sister, Rachel and husband Mike Hensley and her brother, Alex Gergely.



Rebecca graduated from Darlington High School in Rome Ga. She attended Florida State University. She was a Branch Manager with the Kentucky State Department of Unemployment and enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the local Moose Lodge with her husband, Kevin.



Per her wishes, cremation was chosen and she elected to be an organ donor. Her final resting place will be at Resthaven Cemetary in Harlan, KY.

