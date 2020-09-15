Rebecca Louise "Becky" Marlow, 64, of Shelbyville died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
A native of Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late William James Branscom and Stella Chesser Branscom.
In addition to her parents, four brothers, Bluford Branscom, Billy Branscom, Dean Branscom and Harold Branscom and one half-brother, Wearlie B. Chesser, Jr., preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charlie Walter "Walt" Marlow of Shelbyville; her son, Johnny Branscom (Jennifer) of Paris; daughter, Samantha "Sam" Gail Hardin of Shelbyville; stepson, Timothy Christopher Marlow of Florida; stepdaughter, Susanne Marie Marlow of Florida; sister, Mary Elizabeth Lang (Brian) of Delaware; half-sister, Stella Ann Chesser Aldridge of Shelbyville; stepsisters, Martha Ann Heady of Hardin County, Evelyn Broughton of LaGrange, Hazel Pearl Milburn of Chaplin and Carolyn Kay Case of Waddy; stepbrothers, Hubert Wayne Chesser of LaGrange, Johnny Chesser of Taylorsville and Marshall Chesser of Waddy.
Funeral services were Sept. 14, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Cremation followed the services in accordance with her wishes.
