1/
Rebecca "Becky" Marlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Louise "Becky" Marlow, 64, of Shelbyville died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
A native of Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late William James Branscom and Stella Chesser Branscom.
In addition to her parents, four brothers, Bluford Branscom, Billy Branscom, Dean Branscom and Harold Branscom and one half-brother, Wearlie B. Chesser, Jr., preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charlie Walter "Walt" Marlow of Shelbyville; her son, Johnny Branscom (Jennifer) of Paris; daughter, Samantha "Sam" Gail Hardin of Shelbyville; stepson, Timothy Christopher Marlow of Florida; stepdaughter, Susanne Marie Marlow of Florida; sister, Mary Elizabeth Lang (Brian) of Delaware; half-sister, Stella Ann Chesser Aldridge of Shelbyville; stepsisters, Martha Ann Heady of Hardin County, Evelyn Broughton of LaGrange, Hazel Pearl Milburn of Chaplin and Carolyn Kay Case of Waddy; stepbrothers, Hubert Wayne Chesser of LaGrange, Johnny Chesser of Taylorsville and Marshall Chesser of Waddy.
Funeral services were Sept. 14, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Cremation followed the services in accordance with her wishes.
The family has requested donations to assist with the costs of the funeral. Donations may be made through our website or delivered to the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved