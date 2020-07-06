1/1
Renee' Cunningham
Renee' Del Wells Cunningham, 76 of Shelbyville passed away Friday July 3, 2020 in Shelbyville.

Renee' was born October 3, 1943 in Frankfort, Kentucky. She graduated from Franklin County High School and attended Bowling Green School of Commerce. Renee' was a longtime member of the Hempridge Homemakers Club in Shelbyville, KY.

With a passion for decorating and sewing, Renee' became an expert seamstress and worked at Cherry House as a long time sales associate. She also had a love for music, which led her to play the piano for Shelby Christian Church, where she was a long-time member. She was very active in her breast cancer support group. She was known throughout the community for her excellent cooking skills.

Renee' was preceded in death by her son, Rick Cunningham; her parents Kirg D. Wells and Rita Myers Wells.

Renee' Del Wells Cunningham is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy S. Cunningham; her son, Rory Cunningham; her brother, M.D. Wells (Kiyo); her daughter-in-law, Judy Cunningham; grandchildren, Katie Barnett (Ty), Kristen Phillips (Tyler), Connor Cunningham (Kylie) and great grandchildren, Belle, Winnie, and Luci Barnett.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Shelby Christian Church with burial to follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Visitation will be at Shelby Christian Church from 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday until the funeral hour.

Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Road SW Lilburn, GA 30047, Camp Calvary 475 Cr 1005 Mackville, KY 40040, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure 1201 Story Avenue # 205 Louisville, KY 40206.

The Cunningham Family requests that everyone coming to the visitation and funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
