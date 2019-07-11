Richard Bruner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Bruner.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Lee Bruner, age 72 of Bagdad, KY passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife Edith Bruner.

He is survived by his son, Richard "Chippy" Bruner (Cindy) of Shelbyville; daughter, Cindy Smith (Doug) of Bagdad; and brothers, Billy Bruner (Doris) of Brooks, Sonny Bruner of Ohio, Kenny Bruner of Florida.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Shannon Funeral home with Bro. Bill George officiating with burial to follow in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.