Richard Lee Bruner, age 72 of Bagdad, KY passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edith Bruner.
He is survived by his son, Richard "Chippy" Bruner (Cindy) of Shelbyville; daughter, Cindy Smith (Doug) of Bagdad; and brothers, Billy Bruner (Doris) of Brooks, Sonny Bruner of Ohio, Kenny Bruner of Florida.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Shannon Funeral home with Bro. Bill George officiating with burial to follow in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019