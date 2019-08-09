Richard M. Burnett, 82, of Shelbyville passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Frankfort.



He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville where he was very active over the years. He was a member of Sons of American Revolution, an avid historian and collector.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Curtis and LaFrance Moncrief Burnett.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Leigh Burnett, Shelbyville; his daughters, Beth Chludzinski (John), Melbourne, FL; Peggy Bullock (Mike), Bowling Green; Dee Dee Weakley (Charles), Shelbyville; his brother, Bill Willingham, Louisville; his grandchildren, Alexandra Chludzinski, Anna Chludzinski, Marysia Chludzinski-Parry; Hillary Bonnet, Grant Johnson, Lindsey Jaroszek; Amanda Hayden; his great grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Hayden, Sofia and his niece Ashley Kandle.



A memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Woodburn and Rev. Edward Coleman officiating. A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.



In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 38, Shelbyville, KY 40066.

