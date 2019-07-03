Richard Carl "R.C." Jones, Sr., Finchville, 76, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 suddenly at his home. A native of Spencer County, he was the son of the late Erman R. and Ada Belle Overall Jones.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, three sisters, Anna Belle Warner, Lillie Mae Miles and Patricia Ann Hightower and two brothers, Erman Jones, Jr. and Allen Mitchell Jones, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Beach Jones; son, Richard Carl Jones, Jr. (Tonja) of Shelbyville; daughter, Jessica Ruth Jones (Brant) of Louisville; four sisters, Emma Knight of Hopkinsville, Edith Brown, Eva Catherine Bradley (James) and Shirley Jean Shanklin, all of Louisville; three brothers, William Lee Jones of Finchville, Everette Thomas Jones (Yolanda) of Waddy and Earl Scott Jones (Angie) of Corydon, Ind.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church with visitation 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the church. Rev. Norris Beckley, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Camp Branch Cemetery in Spencer County with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy should take the form of contributions to Centennial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1221, Shelbyville, KY 40066-1221. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 3, 2019