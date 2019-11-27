1 April, 1959. - 24 November 2019.



Ricky passed away Sunday night in his home in Lawrenceburg Kentucky. He is survived by his daughter Haley Ann Kruer and his Grand Daughter Brooklyn Ann-Marie Kruer. He is also survived by his Brothers and sisters: Belinda Ryan, Mary Jo Beardsley, Robin Kruer, Donna Wehr, Michael Kruer, Judy Dix, Kevin Kruer, Lawre Stratton, David Kruer.



Visitation will be at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg Kentucky on Friday evening the 6th of December between the hours of 4 and 7 pm. Memorial services will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church in Shelbyville Kentucky on Saturday morning at 10am. Communion will be offered for any who wish to partake.



The family has requested that no flowers be sent, any donations should be sent to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

