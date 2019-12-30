Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shelby Christian Church Shelbyville , KY View Map Funeral 7:00 PM Shelby Christian Church Shelbyville , KY View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Shelby Christian Church Shelbyville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard T. "Rick" Nation, born on August 25, 1958, entered the Celestial Lodge on December 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen Susan Weis. He is the father of Brian Thomas (Stacy Rae), Richard Boscoe, and Quinton Ray Nation. He is the grandfather of Sophia Faith Nation, Lilyanne Grace Wieble, Aiden Thomas Manning, Ella Faye Nation, and Kara Raye Nation. He is the son of Mrs. Yvonne D. Nation and the late Ray Wilson Nation.



Rick owned and operated Nationwide Heating & Cooling for 35 years and helped his mother with Nation Used Cars. Before that, he was a part of the Nations Meat Shop. Rick was a member of Elk Creek Baptist Church in Taylorsville, KY. He was past master of Shelby Lodge 662 in Waddy, KY and served the Grand Lodge of Kentucky as District Deputy Grand Master in 2004, Grand Senior Deacon in 2008, and Most Worshipful Past Grand Master in 2014. Rick was a pillar of the community and always was willing to help a brother in need. He enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball and playing trivia--which he would usually win. Rick and Karen enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe and they made friends everywhere they went. Rick would always make sure to have supper ready when Karen got off work, and enjoyed grilling and cooking for her every night. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



All services will be held at Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville, KY. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd with a Masonic Funeral at 7:00 p.m., open to everyone. Funeral services will be Friday, January 3rd at 2:00 p.m.



Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Service of Shelbyville.

