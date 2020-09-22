Richard Dewayne "Richie" Poe, 50, of Bloomfield, died September 16 in Louisville. He loved to mow lawns and spent lots of his pastime working on lawnmowers and his truck. Richard had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone, at anytime. He loved his family with all he had in him.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jesse William Poe, Sr. and William Herbert Hill; his grandmother, Frances McDole Lawson; and his great niece, Skylar Rae Allen. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Verlinda Poe of Bloomfield; his son, Nicholas Poe (Shannon) of Shelbyville; his parents, Bill and Jane Poe of Shelbyville; his mother, Carolyn Sue Noble of Waddy; his stepchildren, Joshua Ballinger, Willard Patton, Linda Nation, and Laura Patton, all of Spencer County; his grandmothers, Martha Ann Poe and Frances Jane Hill, both of Shelbyville; his sisters, Carissa Waldridge (Ron) of Waddy, Crystol Hinkle (Kevin) of Smithfield, Carla "Mikki" Hughes (Dan) of Simpsonville, and Melissa Woosley (Scotty) of Crestwood; his brother, Robert Allen Lear (Mini) of Waddy; his brother-in-law, Joe Ballinger (Jacqueline) of Bloomfield; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Hardin (Jerry) and Sherry Nation, both of Bloomfield; his 4 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at the church. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church.

