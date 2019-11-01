Robby Bohannon, born January 17, 1938, passed away at The Richwood Nursing Home age of 81, on September 19, 2019. Robby was a resident at The Richwood Nursing Home in Crestwood, KY. Robby was survived by his twin brother Bobby Bohannon, and younger brother Ray Bohannon, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother Artie Bohannon, father Gilbert Bohannon, and two brothers Paul Bohannon and Billy Gene Bohannon.



Robby loved his family deeply. Family members would like to thank the staff at The Richwood Nursing Home for their care and kindness and being like family to Robby.



A memorial service will be held for Robby Bohannon at Grace Assembly of God, 3267 US-60, Shelbyville, KY across from Claudia Sanders Dinner House on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and service will be at 2:00 p.m with Rev. Kelly Bohannon officiating.

