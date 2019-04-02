Robert Paul "Robbie" Briscoe, 67, of Finchville died Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Louisville.
Robbie was a member of Finchville Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Shelby County High School and Georgetown College. He was a retired postal worker and former teacher having taught at Shelby County High School and Trimble County High School where he also was a baseball coach.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Briscoe and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Lyons Briscoe, Finchville; uncle, Ernest Lyons, Shepherdsville and several close friends and cousins.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Grove Hill Cemetery. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Finchville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1, Finchville, KY 40022; Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. the Church of the Annunciation Building Fund, or to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019