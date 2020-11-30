Robert "Bobby" Brown, Jr., age 77 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 in Frankfort.

He was a member of Simpsonville Baptist Church and a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by: his brothers, Virgil Hollis Brown, Ronald Lloyd Brown, Richard Layne Brown; his sisters, Carolyn Yvonne Byrd, Barbara Ware and Mary Brown.

His is survived by his daughters, Patricia Alice Brown, Shelbyville, KY, Pamela Ann Asher, Eminence, KY; his sons, Robert Scott Brown, Shelbyville, KY, Steven Graham Brown (Martha) , Finchville, KY; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild; a sister, Roberta Elaine Chandler (Billy), Shelbyville, KY.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to: Hosparus PO Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232-9892.

Due to the new COVID 19 requirements, the funeral service will be private.

