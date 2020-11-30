1/1
Robert "Bobby" Brown Jr.
Robert "Bobby" Brown, Jr., age 77 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 in Frankfort.
He was a member of Simpsonville Baptist Church and a retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by: his brothers, Virgil Hollis Brown, Ronald Lloyd Brown, Richard Layne Brown; his sisters, Carolyn Yvonne Byrd, Barbara Ware and Mary Brown.
His is survived by his daughters, Patricia Alice Brown, Shelbyville, KY, Pamela Ann Asher, Eminence, KY; his sons, Robert Scott Brown, Shelbyville, KY, Steven Graham Brown (Martha) , Finchville, KY; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild; a sister, Roberta Elaine Chandler (Billy), Shelbyville, KY.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to: Hosparus PO Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232-9892.
Due to the new COVID 19 requirements, the funeral service will be private.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
