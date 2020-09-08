1/
Robert "Bob" Dempsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Dempsey, 83, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Katherine Dempsey; his son, Dennis Dempsey; brother, Billy Dempsey; and sister, Mary Ann Jamison.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Sue Dempsey of Shelbyville; his children, Susan Lee Dodd of Shelbyville and Leanna McGaughey (Chris) of Lawrenceburg; brother, Danny Joe Dempsey (Maxellet) of Shelbyville; and sisters, Jeanne LeCompte of Shelbyville and Martha Richardson (Donanld) of Shelbyville.
Funeral service was Sept. 8, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home.
Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved