Robert "Bob" Dempsey, 83, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Katherine Dempsey; his son, Dennis Dempsey; brother, Billy Dempsey; and sister, Mary Ann Jamison.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Sue Dempsey of Shelbyville; his children, Susan Lee Dodd of Shelbyville and Leanna McGaughey (Chris) of Lawrenceburg; brother, Danny Joe Dempsey (Maxellet) of Shelbyville; and sisters, Jeanne LeCompte of Shelbyville and Martha Richardson (Donanld) of Shelbyville.

Funeral service was Sept. 8, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home.

Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

