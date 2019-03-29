Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Jones. View Sign

Robert Hartwell Jones passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 7, 2019. He loves God deeply and was known as a prayer warrior among his beloved family and friends. He loved jokes and sharing laughter with others. He was a dedicated pharmacist until the age of 79. Farming became a hobby later in life and his giant tomatoes were greatly prized.



Bob was born on September 22,1932 in Warsaw, North Carolina to the late William Randal Jones and Mattie Lee Gary Jones. He attended Berry College and then obtained his degree in pharmacy from The Southern School of Pharmacy ( now Mercer School of Pharmacy ) in Atlanta, Georgia. He rose to the rank of captain in the United States Army and later served in active military reserves for eight years.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laura Jeanene Jones, and his brother, William Randal Jones, Jr.



Bob is survived by his son, Mark Robert Jones (Elizabeth); sister, Ann Carol Daniel; brother, Jack Jones; grandchildren, Laura, Rebecca, Emily and Daniel Jones. His son and grandchildren were the pride of his life.



Visitation will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions at 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Ky. (in Middletown) with memorial service at 3 pm.



