Robert Larkin

Robert Patrick Larkin, 73, of Shelbyville died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at VA Medical Center in Lexington.
A native of Lexington, he was the son of the late Robert and Hester Larkin. In addition to his parents, one stepson, Corey Waddle, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Nikki Larkin of Shelbyville; four children, Sean Larkin (Cinnamon) of Lexington, Nicole Larkin of Lexington, Noble Larkin (Caitlin) of Lexington and Scott Waddle of Shelbyville; and two brothers, Dick Larkin (Fredericka) of Tennessee and Mike Larkin (Geneva) of West Virginia.
Funeral services will be noon, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville at 2:30 p.m. with military honors.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to W.A.G.S. Pet Therapy of Kentucky, P.O. Box 43504, Louisville, KY 40253 or online at www.kywags.org.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.