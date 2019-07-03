Robert "Bobby" Roberts, age 64, of Eminence, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at UK Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Roberts Oliver.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandy Roberts of Eminence, his daughter, Stephanie Roberts (David) of Pleasureville; his stepfather, Ray Oliver of Louisville; and his stepbrothers, Charles and Roger Oliver of Louisville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. A private burial will follow.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 3, 2019