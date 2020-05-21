SHELBYVILLE- Robert Allen Sanford, 73, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Thomas Leonard and Virginia Watts Sanford. A U. S. Army veteran, he served during the Vietnam era.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Sanford.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Sanford of Shelbyville; daughter, Gretchen Sanford of Frankfort; son, Justin Sanford (Lori) of Lexington; brother, David Sanford (Patty) of Shelbyville; and sisters, Suzanne Upton (Doug) of Lawrenceburg, Donna Grubb (Ken) of Destin, Fla., Regina Perry (Marion) of Shelbyville, and Cindy Lyons (Garry) of Pleasureville.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad with Rev. Wesley Noss officiating. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is recommended and strongly encouraged.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville 40205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020