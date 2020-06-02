Robert Lee Shouse, 62, of Cropper, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was a native of Shelby County and worked as a debris hauler for many years.
Shannon Funeral Service is looking for any family members for Mr. Shouse. Please contact the funeral home, 502-633-1266, if you have information on any living family members.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 2, 2020.